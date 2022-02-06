HC Wainwright Lowers Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to $20.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGO. CIBC lowered their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

LGO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $532.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Largo Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Largo Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

