Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.05% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

