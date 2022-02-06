Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $256.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $126.86 and a 1 year high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

