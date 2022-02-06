Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of Duluth worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duluth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.33 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.