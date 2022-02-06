Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $226.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

