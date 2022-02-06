Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $105.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.