Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

