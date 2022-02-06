Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oppenheimer worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth about $796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $43.45 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

