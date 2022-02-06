2,341 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $103.81 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

