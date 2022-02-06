Todd Fruchterman Sells 99,239 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

