Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $296,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

