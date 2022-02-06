Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $64,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.