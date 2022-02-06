Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.19 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $65,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.