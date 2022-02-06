BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

