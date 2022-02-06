Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 233,333 Shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,333 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.13% of Sandbridge X2 worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Shares of SBII stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.