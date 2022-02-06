Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bunge worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bunge by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

BG stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $101.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

