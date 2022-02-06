Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after acquiring an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 360,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,592 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.