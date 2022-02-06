Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

