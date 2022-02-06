Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Sonos worth $67,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 291.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 64.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

