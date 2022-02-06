Mary Christina Thomson Sells 2,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $30.26 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $455.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

SRRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

