US Bancorp DE Sells 402 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

