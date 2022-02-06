US Bancorp DE Sells 402 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.