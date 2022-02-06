Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,912 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $20,400,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $201,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

