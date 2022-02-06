Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of WBS opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.