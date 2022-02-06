Insider Selling: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Sells $86,471.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

