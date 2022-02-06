Insider Selling: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Sells $86,471.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PEO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
