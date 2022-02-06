Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases $122,688.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.66 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

