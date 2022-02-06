Jack K. Richardson Sells 4,365 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.