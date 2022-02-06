Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $30.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGII. raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

