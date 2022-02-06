B. Riley Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $92.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

AMR opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

