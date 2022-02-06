B. Riley Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $92.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
AMR opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.