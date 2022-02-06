Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Daqo New Energy worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several analysts recently commented on DQ shares. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

