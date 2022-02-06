Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,441 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lear by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,492,000 after buying an additional 32,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $167.63 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

