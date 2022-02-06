Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Vonage worth $68,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Vonage by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vonage by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 744,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vonage by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,961 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

