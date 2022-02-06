Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 178.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $568.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

