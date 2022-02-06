Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,291 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 360.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

