Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.