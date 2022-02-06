Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.