MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $677,562.20 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDB stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

