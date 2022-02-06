MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $677,562.20 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MDB stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.