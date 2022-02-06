Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $216.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.25. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

