Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $106.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.