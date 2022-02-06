Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $223.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.