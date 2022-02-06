Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 857,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

