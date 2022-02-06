Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

