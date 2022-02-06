Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.