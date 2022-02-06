Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 209,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,813,826 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The firm has a market cap of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

