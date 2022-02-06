Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 209,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,813,826 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
The firm has a market cap of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.