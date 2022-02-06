$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

