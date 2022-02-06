Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.