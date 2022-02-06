$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 980%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 202.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

