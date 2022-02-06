Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $71,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $130.91 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

