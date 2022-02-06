Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Delek US by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Delek US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,761. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

