First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Community Bankshares worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FCBC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

