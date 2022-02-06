Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 over the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

